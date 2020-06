What will the royal baby be called when it arrives later this month?

Here's the British bookies latest odds, as quoted in the Mirror today

GIRL

Alexandra, 4/1Charlotte or Victoria, 6/1Diana or Elizabeth, 8/1Mary, 12/1Alice, 16/1

BOYGeorge, 10/1James, Philip or Alexander, 20/1Richard or Louis, 25/1Charles, John, Edward or David, 33/1William, Spencer, Andrew, Henry, Robert, Michael, Stephen, Rupert, Hugh, Frederick, Oliver, Arthur, or Albert, 50/1