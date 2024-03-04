Viral Willy Wonka Experience’s Strangest Character to Become Horror Film

Perhaps the strangest character to emerge from the bizarre, viral “Willy Wonka Experience” in Glasgow is getting their own movie.

Nicknamed “The Unknown,” the silver-masked, cape-clad figure will be the center of an upcoming horror film.

That’s according to the blog Bloody Disgusting, which revealed Monday that Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures is getting to work on a film titled “The Unknown” that’s centered around the viral character.

It’s the latest fallout to stem from the infamous Willy Wonka-themed house of horrors.

Last month’s festival has been equated to the Scottish version of the disastrous Fyre Festival—selling $44 tickets to what was marketed as an extravagant, immersive event ripped straight out of the Wonka movies—but was really a sparsely-decorated warehouse with perplexing characters like “The Unknown” making children cry (seriously).

Event organizers issued refunds, but never said what The Unknown had to do with Willy Wonka.

Now Kaledonia Pictures wants The Unknown to not just be in a couple of Scottish kids’ nightmares, revealing in a statement to Bloody Disgusting that they’re “gearing up for production and a late 2024 release” on a movie that bears the same name.

The film is said to follow a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the death of their son. The grief sends them escaping to the Scottish Highlands, where an “unknowable evil awaits them.”

The film appears to still be in its infancy, with no cast or director being announced. The filmmakers appear to be confident that they’ll be able to nail the film given they’re headquartered just miles away from the infamous event.

The actress behind the chilling mask, a 16-year-old girl, also identified herself publicly over the weekend.

It’s unclear if Wonka or the other characters from the Glasgow event, including the infamous Oompa Loompa, will make an appearance or not.

“We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible,” Kaledonia Pictures said in a statement. “We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide.”