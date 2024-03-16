Laura Ingraham Apologizes for Graphic of Wrong Black Lawyer

Fox News host Laura Ingraham apologized Friday night for a graphic that erroneously identified attorney Terrence Bradley as Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor who just left Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ team. Both men are Black and involved in the controversy surrounding Willis’ handling of the election interference case against Donald Trump.

The graphic shown during Ingraham’s opening monologue depicted Willis and Bradley on two sides of a broken heart, with the judge in the case, Scott McAfee, in the middle.

Wade, who had a romance with Willis, resigned from the prosecution team Friday after McAfee ruled that Willis would have to either remove her entire office from the case or drop him.

Bradley, formerly Wade’s law partner and his divorce attorney, appeared in court last month for hearings on alleged misconduct by Willis.

About halfway through her show Friday, Ingraham acknowledged the error.

“Now a note about a graphic we showed at the top of the show: It was supposed to be of Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, but accidentally we broadcast Terrence Bradley,” the host of The Ingraham Angle said. “That was obviously not intentional. We made a mistake and we are sorry for that.”