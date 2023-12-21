Fox News host Laura Ingraham tried to gin up more fears Wednesday of a far-fetched dystopian future under President Joe Biden’s leadership—suggesting that Donald Trump’s legal woes were part of a sinister plot masterminded by Democrats to impose martial law.

She suggested Trump’s various criminal charges and even the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to boot him from the state’s ballot were all part of a calculated plan to make Trump’s supporters act out publicly, giving Biden the pretense to institute a “mass crack down on civil liberties”—which would ultimately clear the way for nationwide mail-in voting during the 2024 presidential election.

“What we are seeing in the courts, at the Department of Justice, and even in State Attorneys General’s offices, and given Democrats’ ‘Trump is Hitler’ rhetoric, is it not logical, even to consider, maybe to assume that some on the left are hoping to spark some type of civil unrest here?” Ingraham began.

“Which would be followed, of course, by a mass crackdown on civil liberties or the declaration of maybe a nationwide emergency, all as a way—a [protective] way—to usher in, I don’t know, nationwide mail-in voting?” she wondered.

“Remember, the left loved the lockdowns. They loved the 2020 riots, and they even loved the weapon that Jan. 6 gave them,” continued Ingraham, sounding like Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway earlier in the day. “And, of course they really, really love the idea of universal mail-in or even internet voting.”

On the other hand, it requires no assumptions to see that Trump’s ambitions are rooted in “retribution,” because he has said so. His agenda for a second term, The Washington Post reported last month, includes potentially invoking the Insurrection Act to use the military against civilians.

According to that report, Trump has also said privately that he wants to use the Justice Department to go after his political adversaries, like Bill Barr and Gen. Mark Milley.

Trump also stated last year that the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” was justified—all because he lost the 2020 election. And in a Fox News town hall earlier this month, he admitted that he would be “dictator” on “day one” and refused to rule out breaking the law if reelected.