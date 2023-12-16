Ingraham: White House Christmas Dancing Was ‘Offensive’ On Purpose

A White House Christmas video of a dance group’s interpretation of “The Nutcracker Suite” was not only “hateful” and “woke nonsense,” but it was made deliberately to offend conservatives, Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued Friday.

In the video, performers from New York-based dance company Dorrance Dance were shown tap dancing throughout the presidential home. “A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance,” First Lady Jill Biden captioned it in a post on X that has been viewed 17 million times as of Friday night.

Yet this was far from an innocuous holiday celebration, argued Ingraham, who drew attention to an educational section on the group’s website which lists resources “for those who are investigating or have questions about white privilege, systemic racism, white fragility, and anti-racism.” Unsurprisingly, a FoxNews.com article also honed in on the subject, publishing a story Thursday with the headline, “Dance Company Featured in Jill Biden’s Christmas Video Promotes ‘Prison Abolition,’ ‘Defund the Police’ Groups.”

“Happy holiday to you too, guys!” Ingraham said sarcastically. The Biden administration, she argued, could have featured “any Christmas entertainment: a wonderful children’s choir, a regional ballet troupe—but they chose La Causa radicals for a reason. The Bidens never want you to forget how rotten and racist America really is, how rigged the system is against the left’s fake set of victims.”

Such a “hateful” choice, she claimed, was part of an intentional effort to “appeal to the anti-American element” in the country to win re-election next year.

“If you felt embarrassed and angry to see this type of woke nonsense at the White House during a time Christians have regarded as holy for 2,000 years or so, well, that’s the point,” she asserted.

“They wanted to offend you. They did it on purpose because they think their supporters like that sort of thing, and they do. So none of this should surprise us at all.”

To further discuss the supposedly problematic video, Ingraham turned to former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller, who complained that its “weirdness” was just too much for him.

“When you look at these antifa protests…[and] radical left women’s marches… you see people with purple hair and pink hair and a thousand face piercings and horrendous tattoos and bizarre outfits. You don’t see normal people, family people, people that build communities and pay taxes and make things work,” he griped. “So this is just another example—the weirdness of it, the bizarreness of it, the freakishness of it…is the point.”

Miller also took the opportunity to gush over the “classical beauty” of his former boss’s wife.

“The left hated her for embracing things that have always been held out to be gorgeous and wonderful and amazing,” he said.