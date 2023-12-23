Founding Member of the Dixie Chicks Killed in Car Crash

Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks, who later were renamed The Chicks, has died at 65.

TMZ was first to report Lynch’s cousin, Mick Lynch, as saying she had been killed in a car crash outside of El Paso, Texas as she traveled to Dell City, which is about 96 miles east.

The Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed Lynch’s death.

A car reportedly crossed over to pass a slower vehicle and then hit Lynch’s car head-on as she traveled in the opposite direction. She died at the scene.

The other driver reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Lynch played upright bass and founded what was then called the Dixie Chicks in 1989 alongside Robin Lynn Macy on guitar, and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin.

Macy first exited the group and then in 1995 Lynch also left, she was replaced by Natalie Maines.

Despite leaving the group right before their breakthrough hit “Wide Open Spaces” catapulted the group to fame in 1998, Lynch said in later interviews she had no regrets about her decision and went on to live a relatively private life.

Lynch told Entertainment Tonight in a 1992 interview that she suggested calling the group the “Dixie Chickens” after the were driving around listening to Little Feat’s song by the same name.

She said the rest of the band said “Ooh, I don't know about being called chickens,” so they shortened it to “Dixie Chicks”.

In June 2020, the band changed its name to The Chicks in the wake of George Floyd’s death and racist protests across America. The term “Dixie” has often been associated with slavery.