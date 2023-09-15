Lauren Boebert Proves the One Thing She Needs Is Class

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Nothing says class like vaping in front of a pregnant woman—and then refusing her repeated pleas to stop.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican firebrand from Colorado, made headlines this week after video showed her and a male companion being escorted out of a performance of “Beetlejuice” in downtown Denver Sunday night after allegedly causing a ruckus during the show. Or, as host Danielle Moodie describes it, “for being the classless piece of trash that she is.”

“It’s just a consistent reminder to me, Andy, of like, how just, how deep…this Republican party is filled with gutter rats. When you decide that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are going to be your standard bearers, and this recent action by her is, it gives you everything that you need to know.”

Co-host Andy Levy agrees: “It’s just so sad. The video of her being escorted out and her giving the finger to the security people, it’s just, the absolute lack of class is hilarious.”

Plus! Mike Rothschild, author of the new book, Jewish Space Lasers: The Rothschilds and 200 Years of Conspiracy Theories, reveals why, to this day, there are people blaming everything from COVID-19, to Joe Biden stealing the 2020 election, to California wildfires on this famous family of Jews.

“It's very easy to pin these [conspiracies] on the family,” Rothschild says. “No one really can prove them wrong. Of course, they can’t be proven correct, but that’s never how these people operate.”

Then, Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, a scholar at Middlebury Institute of International Studies on non-proliferation and terrorism studies, describes how we are living in a new nuclear era “in which all the signs are pointing us in the opposite direction of where we wanna be…And it is wild to me that we are like signing up to do all this again. But in stereo.”

