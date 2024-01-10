Lauren Boebert’s Ex-Husband Arrested on Weapons and Assault Charges

Jayson Boebert, the former husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), was arrested Tuesday on six charges, including prohibited use of weapons, third-degree assault, and obstructing a peace officer, according to records with the Garfield County jail.

The charges come three days after Jayson Boebert called the police on congresswoman Boebert after a physical altercation between the two of them at a restaurant in her district, with Jayson Boebert claiming she had repeatedly hit him in the face, The Daily Beast reported Saturday.

It’s not immediately clear whether Jayson Boebert’s booking on Tuesday was connected to Saturday’s alleged events, or whether this was a separate incident.

In addition to the assault, weapons, and obstruction counts, Boebert was also charged with harassment (“strikes shoves, kicks”), disorderly conduct, and third-degree trespassing, jail records show. All are misdemeanors, except for trespassing, which is classified as a petty offense. (Petty offenses carry up to 10 days jail time, a fine, or both, according to Colorado law.)

A Garfield County jail official confirmed the charges in a phone call late on Tuesday, along with Jayson Boebert’s arrest and release on $2,500 bail earlier that day. The official referred further questions to the press officer, who did not immediately respond.

Jayson Boebert didn’t reply to a comment request.

The Boeberts ongoing tumult has played out in the public eye, as the long-married couple with four children closed their restaurant and split apart, finalizing their divorce last year. In September, Lauren Boebert caught significant blowback after her denials about vaping with a new boyfriend during a musical adaptation of Beetlejuice were immediately undercut by security footage.

When Boebert later apologized, she acknowledged the stress from the breakup, saying, “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce,” and apologizing for the “unwanted attention” her behavior brought to her community.

In the following weeks, Boebert—whose political future in the district was already dicey—overhauled her campaign and went on a local charm offensive. She changed districts two months later.