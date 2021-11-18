Lauren Boebert’s Ex-Manager Also Targeted in FBI Raid on MAGA Election Clerk

Colorado elections clerk Tina Peters woke up Tuesday to find FBI agents preparing to execute an early morning search of her home, apparently over a leak of election data from an as yet unidentified leaker to QAnon conspiracy theorists. Agents elsewhere in the state also raided the homes of three of Peters’ associates, including the former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

But Peters’ troubles don’t end with an FBI raid of her house. Instead, the right-wing star is embroiled in a host of legal and political problems.

Peters took office in 2019 after campaigning against supposed waste in the Mesa County Clerk’s office. Under her stewardship, however, the clerk’s office became embroiled in repeated elections-related slip-ups—the same kind of malfeasance that Peters and other Trump fans cite when criticizing elections.