David Ehrlich, the former manager of rising pop artist—and one-time American Idol contestant—Lauren Spencer-Smith, is suing UMG Recordings, Island Records, and Republic Records for $45 million, citing libel, slander, and tortious interference with contract.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday morning in New York, claims that Island-Republic made “defamatory, false, and malicious statements” about Ehrlich to Spencer-Smith, including that he engaged in “unlawful behavior with women by taking photos of them” and “unlawful harassment towards women.” Ehrlich, the suit claims, subsequently suffered economic and non-economic damages, as well as “substantial harm” to his reputation.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Spencer-Smith prematurely ended her contract with Ehrlich’s firm, David M. Ehrlich & Associates, based on Island-Republic’s “intentional acts and misconduct.” In doing so, the suit alleges, the New York-based firm lost “several prospective business relations.”

Ehrlich is seeking a total of $45 million in damages plus interest, costs, and attorney’s fees.

Spencer-Smith is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The 19-year-old Juno Award nominee, who parted ways with Ehrlich in May 2022, is now managed by Shawn Mendes’ longtime manager, Andrew Gertler, and Ziggy Chareton.

Spencer-Smith signed with UMG’s Island-Republic in February 2022 after scoring a viral hit with her song “Fingers Crossed.” The Canadian singer-songwriter, who has earned comparisons to Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, had previously placed in the top 20 when she competed on American Idol in 2020.