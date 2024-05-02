Right-Wing Party Leader Reported to Cops Over Upskirt X Post

Laurence Fox, the controversial British actor-turned-political activist, could be facing a police investigation after he allegedly posted an explicit upskirt image of a broadcaster on X without her consent.

Fox on Wednesday posted an old paparazzi shot showing Narinder Kaur sitting in a car without underwear on, according to The Daily Mirror. “This is now a police matter,” Kaur wrote in a post Thursday morning along with a link to an article about the incident.

The image no longer appears on Fox’s X account as of Thursday morning. According to the Mirror, the photograph was taken without Kaur’s consent or knowledge and was scrubbed from online photo libraries after upskirting was made a criminal offense in Britain.

The Reclaim Party leader allegedly shared the photo in response to criticisms that Kaur had made of a former beauty pageant champion, Leilani Dowding, in a debate about modesty. “We need standards in public life,” Fox reportedly wrote alongside the photo.

Replying to one X user describing his actions as “low,” Fox wrote: “She can go cry victim all she wants.” “It’s not my fault she forgot to put her pants on, the whining cry bully hypocrite,” he added. In response to another user’s criticisms, Fox said: “I don’t [sic] take the photo and I didn’t forget to put my pants on. Jog on.”

“We have been made aware of a post on social media regarding an up-skirting [offense] and we are currently working to establish the circumstances,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Mirror.

News of the police report comes on the day that Brits are voting in local elections. Fox is himself running for a seat in the London Assembly after his original plans to contest the London mayoralty fell through owing to errors with his candidacy paperwork. He came in sixth place at the last London mayoral election, in 2021, with 2 percent of the vote.

The alleged wrongdoing also comes just days after London’s High Court ordered him to pay around $225,000 in libel damages to two people he defamed in another X row. The order was made after he lost the civil case in January in which he was found to have libeled the pair by calling them pedophiles after they had branded him racist.