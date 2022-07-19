‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Gunned Down While Guarding Set

A gunman shot and killed a crew member of Law & Order: Organized Crime in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro, a parking enforcement officer who was sitting in a car on set when the gunman approached, opened the door, and shot him multiple times in the neck and head around 5:15 a.m., the New York Daily News reported. He was declared dead at a hospital around 6 a.m.

Police have yet to arrest a suspect and the motive remains unclear, but investigators are searching for surveillance footage. The suspect, who ran away from the crime scene, was last seen in a black hoodie and black pants, according to police.

While Pizarro did have a criminal record, police are unsure whether his past is related to the fatal shooting. According to police sources for the New York Post, he had faced domestic violence and marijuana charges, as well as a DWI arrest, but hadn’t been in any legal trouble since 2015, the sources said.

Police are investigating various potential motives, including whether the shooting was related to a disagreement over parking, as Pizarro was in charge of parking and protecting trucks.

Residents reported that they heard three shots ring out around the time of the ambush. A colleague said that he did not hear an argument break out prior to the shooting.

Sources told the Daily News that the victim, who lived in Queens, had three children.

One fellow security guard described him as “cheerful, always laughing, always making somebody laugh.”