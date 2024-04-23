Lawmaker Complains That Young Russians Value Their Lives Too Much

A Russian lawmaker took to the stage of a forum on internet safety Tuesday and briefly lost it, complaining that the younger generation should be ashamed for valuing their lives too much.

Alexei Zhuravlev, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s defense committee, seemed disappointed that more young Russians weren’t eager to be used as cannon fodder.

“What if there’s a big war tomorrow? What if we go into battle tomorrow? Who will fight? Our generation has been raised for 30 years [like] ‘What is our main value? Life is the main value!’ From childhood I was taught: first I have a country, then my family and friends, then some of my values, and only then my own life,” he said, according to video of his remarks circulated in Russian media.

“And how is it now? Life is the main thing for us now,” he said mockingly. “The person for whom life is the most important thing will sell out their country.”

Zhuravlev, who previously claimed that “raping turtles” is a popular kink at a brothel in Denmark, also reminded the audience on Tuesday of the time he told a German journalist on live TV that Russia would “come and kill you all.”