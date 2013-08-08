Leah Remini Files Missing Person Report for Wife of Scientology Leader

She’s been reportedly missing for six years.

But that didn’t stop King of Queens actress Leah Remini from giving a giant middle finger to the church of Scientology when she filed a missing persons report for the wife of David Miscavige, a leader in the church, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michelle "Shelly" Miscavige hasn't been spotted publicly since an Aug. 2007 appearance at her father's funeral, and the Church of Scientology has refused to comment on her whereabouts. Remini, who just had a very public breakup with the church, took it upon herself to file the report, allegedly questioning whether Shelly is free, or is being "punished for her own shortcomings," according to the Scientology-tracking website, The Underground Bunker. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to THR that an investigation for Shelly Miscavige is ongoing.

The site also claims Shelly was transferred from Scientology headquarters to a secret location near lake Arrowhead in 2005 or 2006. The compound is said to hold a handful of other Scientologists who are completely cut off from the outside world. Officials from the controversial religion have consistently denied that Shelly Miscavige is missing. In 2012, her attorney told US Weekly: “any reports that she is missing are false . . . Mrs. Miscavige has been working nonstop in the Church, as she always has."

Remini quit Scientology after three decades as a member. The actress was one of the religion’s most strident supporters, but was reportedly questioning the leadership of Miscavige as well as the human-rights abuses allegedly practiced by the church. She said of her departure: “I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and from fans around the world. I am truly grateful and thankful for all your support.”