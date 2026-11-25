Comedian Reveals Her Successful Weight-Loss Strategy at 61
The funny woman said she had “tried everything” in her struggle to shed pounds.
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Leanne Morgan isn’t joking about her health and weight-loss goals, and her hard work has paid off.
The 61-year-old comedian, who stars in the eponymous Netflix sitcom Leanne, said that she has “struggled” to shed pounds after giving birth to her youngest child.
“I had three babies in, Lord, six years,” she told People on Nov. 24. “After that I had tried just everything and did everything and then would feel so guilty if I didn’t make strides in my weight management.”
Morgan shares her adult kids, Charlie Morgan, 33, Maggie Morgan, 30, and Tess Morgan, 28, with her husband of more than 30 years, Chuck Morgan, 60.
The actress told Forbes that she tried CrossFit for about two to three years and ran through a slew of diets, fitness classes, and Pilates, but nothing helped.
After speaking with a doctor, she started Foundayo, the once-daily oral GLP-1 receptor agonist pill approved by the FDA in April.
Several celebrities have been open about using other weight-loss medications, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, but Morgan is the most prominent figure to speak about the relatively new Foundayo.
In November, she became a spokesperson for the weight-loss drug, joining lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart, who does not take Foundayo but began promoting it in a Sept. 1 campaign with parent company Eli Lilly.
“I’m a wife, mama, grandmama, and I’m out on the road doing comedy every week. I tried to manage my weight with diet and exercise alone, but it just wasn’t enough,” Morgan said in a Nov. 10 campaign announcement.
Continuing, “[Foundayo] is part of my routine now, right along with diet and exercise.”
While she has not publicly shared the specific number of pounds she’s lost on the drug, she told People that her progress taking Foundayo has made her feel more comfortable going on stage for her The Time of Our Lives tour.
“I think anytime that you are working on yourself, and with the movement and diet, and then now with Foundayo, I do feel better. I feel more confident,” she said.
She added, “I think I look alright on that big screen up there. It’s a big one—it’s two huge screens with me on them. So, yeah, I feel good. I really do.”
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