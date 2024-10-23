LeBron and Bronny James Sued for 2022 Car Crash

LeBron and Bronny James are hitting the court together again— this time, over their alleged roles in a 2022 car crash.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the father and son are being sued for allegedly hitting another car on the highway in Littlerock, California on Nov. 13, 2022. The suit was filed by April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, hours before the Jameses made history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA.

The plaintiffs allege that they sustained injuries that required further medical attention, and that the car they were driving was damaged in the wreck and has lost value. They’re suing for unspecified damages. The Jameses are yet to comment on the lawsuit.

The Jameses stepped out onto the court on Tuesday in their first regular season game together.

LeBron James was playing just his second NBA season when his son Bronny was born, and is now in his record-tying 22nd season, having joined the Lakers in 2018. At 39-years-old he is the league’s all-time leading scorer.

With a few minutes to go in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game, Bronny was subbed in against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers eked out a victory, 110 to 103.

TMZ