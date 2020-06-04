Wednesday night on Fox News, Laura Ingraham defended New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ right to an opinion about Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Noting that Brees is a “person” who has “some worth,” she said, “I mean, this is beyond football, though. This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist!”

This is the same Laura Ingraham who told LeBron James in 2018 to “keep the political commentary” to himself and “shut up and dribble.”

On Thursday, James used Ingraham hypocrisy to make the point that #BlackLivesMatter activists have been trying to make for years.

“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here????” James tweeted.

“And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see CHANGE,” he continued, adding the hashtag “#ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam.”

After Ingraham made her original comments in 2018, James thanked her for helping to “create more awareness” around social injustice. “So, thank you, whatever her name is. I don't even know her name,” he said, before adding, “I had no idea who she is or what she do—so she won in that case, because now I know who she is.”