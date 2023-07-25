Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California on Monday.

The scary episode sent James to the hospital where he was treated in an intensive care unit before he was stabilized and released to general care, a family spokesperson told TMZ on Tuesday.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement said. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition...LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

A source told TMZ a 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. Monday from USC’s Galen Center, where the basketball team trains. First responders reportedly arrived to find Bronny unconscious, whisking him away in an ambulance.

Vincent Iwuchukwu, another basketball player at USC, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a practice last summer. He was hospitalized for a few days before being cleared to play again in January.

Bronny, a freshman, was still in high school when Iwuchukwu collapsed. Like his teammate, however, he was a five-star prospect out of high school with expectations of soon being drafted into the NBA.

LeBron has long said that he hopes to stay in the NBA long enough to play alongside his son. The star had not made a personal statement about Bronny as of Tuesday morning.