GOP’s Would-Be NY Guv Says 2 Shot Outside His Long Island House With Daughters Inside

Two people were shot outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Sunday afternoon, he told the New York Post. The Republican, who is running for New York governor, said his two teenage daughters were home at the time and that he did not know who was hurt but that both people were hospitalized.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting had anything to do with the congressman, nor whether it was political in nature.

Zeldin’s 16-year-old twins had been “doing homework” when they heard the shots, he told the newspaper. “They heard the shots. Boom! They went upstairs and locked themselves in the bathroom,” the congressman, who was out of the house, added.

The girls called 911 shortly after and were “freaked out” but unharmed, Zeldin said.

The incident comes after the gubernatorial hopeful was attacked at an upstate stop along the campaign trail in July. He was speaking at a veterans’ event in Fairport on his “Unite to Fire [N.Y. Gov. Kathy] Hochul” bus tour when a man climbed on stage with what reporters identified as a cat-shaped self-defense key chain and accosted him. Zeldin was unharmed.

Focusing his campaign heavily on addressing crime, Zeldin has earned ringing endorsements from the 50,000-member Police Conference of New York and New York City’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, which last month called him the best candidate for “precarious times.”

Also in September, Zeldin received a show of support from former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who took to the conservative social media platform Gettr to call the congressman the “MAGA key to victory.”

Independent polls have shown Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, holds a tenuous and oscillating lead in the race. She has responded by vastly outspending her Republican opponent, dropping more than $1.5 million a week on ads since Labor Day, according to The New York Times.

Zeldin’s first statewide advertisement, “Take Back Our Streets,” aired last month. It features 13 clips of people being violently attacked, with audio of muted screams and gunshots in the background.

“You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York,” a voiceover says in the spot. “And it’s getting much worse.”

That turned out not to be entirely true. Of the 13 incidents included in the spot, several had been recorded before Hochul’s time in office as governor. And one incident, featuring an elderly man being assaulted, was traced back not to New York but to Oakland, California.

Zeldin’s campaign acknowledged the California clip, saying it would be swapped out. “But this whole thing about the clips from when [Hochul] was lieutenant governor, she is not getting any type of a free pass,” he added in a a statement.

Neither the Suffolk County Police nor the Zeldin campaign were able to immediately provide details on Sunday’s incident.