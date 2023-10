NFL Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus died this week at his home in Malibu, California, TMZ reported. He was 80.

The hulking linebacker, who weighed 245 pounds and stood at 6-foot-three, struck fear into offenses across the league for his entire nine-year career—all of it in Chicago—and remains one of the most imposing presences in football history.

Butkus is survived by his wife and three children.

