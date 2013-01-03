Lena Dunham Loves Free Clothes, Chanel’s Teen Model Debut

Lena Dunham Loves Free Clothes: Lena Dunham’s editorial street cred continues to rise. Following a feature in i-D, she stars in a Terry Richardson-shot spread hitting newsstands in V magazine’s February issue. Inside the story, Dunham talks about what it’s like for designers to send her free clothes in the mail. “I cannot get over it…And they actually send them in my size. No one’s being an asshole and sending them to me in a 4. They’re sending me clothes, they fit, and what people should know is that I always wear them. Somehow even if I wouldn’t have bought it, the fact that it was free and my grandma’s depression-era mentality make me think it is the most beautiful thing I ever owned, and I wear it for several days straight.” [The Cut]

Chanel’s Teenage Model Ads Debut: The Chanel advertisements featuring 15-year-old controversial model Ondria Hardin have dropped. She co-stars alongside veteran model Stella Tennant and 16-year-old fellow newcomer, Yumi Lambert. Though the kicker is Hardin’s campaign outfit, appearing in a see-through dress and very minimal lingerie. [Fashionista]

The Gap Buys Intermix: Gap Inc has shelled out $130 million to purchase high-end retail chain, Intermix. In the past month, there had been rumors of Gap’s possible collaboration or partial acquirement of Intermix shares, though Intermix’s co-founder Khajak Keledjian is happy with their final deal, telling WWD that her company has, “found a partner that has the global scale and infrastructure required to support our vision for growth.” [WWD]

Romeo Beckham’s Burberry Video: A video component to Romeo Beckham’s Burberry ads has been released, featuring the 10-year-old celeb spawn running circles around two angry-faced models. [BuzzFeed Shift]

Target x Neiman Marcus’s Collaboration Failure:Time is calling Neiman Marcus and Target’s holiday collaboration an “epic retail fail.” The collection, which reportedly flew off Neiman Marcus shelves, is still finding itself in marked-down mass quantities (around 70% off) at Targets nationwide. As the magazine points out, there are many reasons for the collection’s failure, two of them being its disproportionate price tags for Target shoppers ($130 for a blazer) and poor in-store merchandising. [Time]