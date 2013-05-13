0

Leonardo DiCaprio's Big Auction

On The Block

In order to raise money for conservation, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation presents the 11th Hour Charity Auction at Christie's on Monday night.

The Daily Beast

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's 11th Hour Charity Auction

Robert Longo: Untitled (Leo), 2013

Mark Grotjahn: Untitled (Standard Lotus No. II, Bird of Paradise, Tiger Mouth Face 44.01), 2012

Mark Ryden: Queen Bee, 2013

Rob Pruitt: 6.20pm, late Summer, 2013

Takashi Murakami: Mononoke, 2013

Bharti Kher: The Skin Speaks a Language Not Its Own, 2006

Urs Fischer: Good Problem, 2013

