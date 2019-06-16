‘RIGHT TO REFUSE’

Lesbian Couple Discriminated Against Right Before Their Wedding—And It’s Still Legal in 2019

After Madison’s Cafe refused to serve their rehearsal dinner because of its “Christian principles,” Mindy Rackley and Kendall Brown tied the knot this weekend.

Steven W. Thrasher

opinion

Steven Thrasher/The Daily Beast

O’FALLON, MO—Madison’s Cafe is a family-style pub located in a modest strip mall in St. Charles County, a “white flight” suburb west of St. Louis. The first thing you see when you walk in is a grandfather clock with the words tempus fugit (“time flies”). On Tuesday, I went in and asked to be seated. Everyone working there and every single person in the restaurant apart from two Asian women diners appeared to be white.

A middle aged white man took me to a table, brought me water and bread, and asked me if I wanted anything else to drink. I told him I had some questions before I would decide if I would order or not: questions about their recent refusal to honor the reservation of a couple’s wedding rehearsal dinner once they found out it was two women getting married.

I told him that “I’m gay,” and asked—since their website now says they only serve people in accordance with “Christian principles”—if they would still serve me lunch?