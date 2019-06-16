Lesbian Couple Discriminated Against Right Before Their Wedding—And It’s Still Legal in 2019

O’FALLON, MO—Madison’s Cafe is a family-style pub located in a modest strip mall in St. Charles County, a “white flight” suburb west of St. Louis. The first thing you see when you walk in is a grandfather clock with the words tempus fugit (“time flies”). On Tuesday, I went in and asked to be seated. Everyone working there and every single person in the restaurant apart from two Asian women diners appeared to be white.

A middle aged white man took me to a table, brought me water and bread, and asked me if I wanted anything else to drink. I told him I had some questions before I would decide if I would order or not: questions about their recent refusal to honor the reservation of a couple’s wedding rehearsal dinner once they found out it was two women getting married.

I told him that “I’m gay,” and asked—since their website now says they only serve people in accordance with “Christian principles”—if they would still serve me lunch?