Lessons of a Hero From the Plague for Surviving the Coronavirus

Naturally, comparisons to the Black Death are echoing around now.

The bubonic plague was a highly contagious bacterial disease that came and went throughout Europe and beyond for three centuries. In its first explosive visitation in the mid-1300s it might have led to the deaths of one-third of Europe’s population in under a decade. Some say we shouldn’t draw comparisons as too alarmist. The plague’s mortality rate was at least 50 percent as compared to something around 3.4 percent for COVID-19. Besides, they argue, today we’re enlightened; we have medical science, mass communication, knowledge of vaccines.

But now as then, the best defense against epidemic is quarantine—and the success of quarantine depends upon leadership, haste, and completeness, as one story about a hero of the plague illustrates.