Letters From ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ to Albany Outlets Put FBI on Alert

The FBI is on alert after a number of local media outlets in Albany, New York, received disturbing letters from someone purporting to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.”

The contents of the letters have not been disclosed, but they have prompted the Bureau to ask all media outlets not to open any forthcoming letters to try to preserve forensic evidence.

Police have determined that the Zodiac Killer is responsible for the deaths of at least five victims around San Francisco in the late 1960s. He sent similarly cryptic letters as the ones received in Albany before and after many of the murders. The original case is officially unsolved, though a group of investigators have concluded that the killer is Gary Francis Post, who died in 2018.

The FBI has not said if the latest letters contain the infamous code the original Zodiac Killer used.

The Albany Times Union, which did not get one of the recent letters, received a letter from the original Zodiac in August 1973 that threatened to commit a murder after the paper published an exposé. “YOU Were WRONG I AM NOT DEAD OR IN THE HOSPITAL I AM ALIVE AND WELL AND IM GOING TO START KILLING AGAIN Below is the NAME AND LOCATION OF MY NEXT VICTIM But you had Better hurry because I’m going to kill her August 10th at 5 P.M. when the shifts change. ALBANY is A nice Town.”

The FBI says there is no threat to the local Albany community after the latest letters, but asked local media to be on the lookout for more missives.