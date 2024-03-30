Levi’s Changes Name to Match New Beyoncé Song

Levi’s has responded to Beyoncé giving the brand a nod on her new album, Cowboy Carter.

The award-winning artist’s newest album, which dropped on Friday, included the track “Levii’s Jeans” featuring rapper Post Malone, an obvious reference to the brand, with a little twist to note that this is Act II of her Renaissance series.

In the song, Beyoncé sings “Boy, I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans/ So you can hug that ass all day long,” and then the two go back and forth crooning over the opportunity to become Beyoncé’s pants.

On Saturday morning, the clothing brand’s Instagram featured a new name that fits the moment just right: “Levii’s.”

The brand also changed it’s profile picture, and posted a new bio which says it is FKA (Formerly Known As) “Levi’s” with a 🐝 emoji, to commemorate the transformative power of a good Beyoncé song.

Beyoncé has name-dropped brands before. In the 2017 song “Formation” the artist sang about how when she did something really well, her husband would take her to Red Lobster. As a result, the seafood restaurant saw a 33 percent increase in sales, and trended on Twitter for the first time.