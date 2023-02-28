Think about everything you need to clean a room: mop, vacuum, broom, and duster. This LG stick vacuum replaces all of them, and it's $300 off with the code LGVac. The offer ends on 3/15, so act now.

LG CordZero All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Original price $999 The CordZero is light (a third of the weight of the average vacuum), has a two-hour charge, and is unbelievably versatile. Its telescopic handle is extendable and removable. On top of that, the CordZero’s nozzles are swappable – there is a mop attachment to clean hardwood floors, a power nozzle for lifting dirt and hair from carpets, and a crevice tool to reach narrow spaces like behind a TV stand. Buy At LG $ 699 Free Shipping

All this cleaning power comes from LG's patented smart inverter motor. It gives you powerful suction across multiple surface types, and you don't have to worry about it throwing in the towel; the warranty covers the motor for up to 10 years.

After your room is nice and tidy, place the vacuum on its docking station. As it recharges, the CordZero will automatically empty its dustbin into a disposable bag. The docking station also doubles as compact storage for the vacuum and its extra nozzles, keeping everything neat, organized, and out of the way.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.