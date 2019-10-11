Anything You Can Do

Liam Hemsworth Parades Maddison Brown, New Model Girlfriend, on NYC Date

How do you get over being ditched by Miley Cyrus? Liam Hemsworth knows how.

Tom Sykes

Pascal Le Segretain

So, let’s just imagine your mega famous pop star wife has left you, and—all in the space of a few weeks—started a high profile relationship with another woman, been photographed making out with her on a yacht in Italy, dumped her, taken up with a hot new beau and posted photos of herself brushing her teeth in his bare-chested, tattooed-embrace.

What to do?

Parading your hot new model girlfriend is one idea.

That seems to be the masterplan of Liam Hemsworth (hardly short of options himself as a hot young Hollywood hunk) who has finally struck back in the battle of perception against his ex, Miley Cyrus. He took a beautiful young blonde Australian model for a highly public, hand-holding walk through the streets of downtown New York followed by a delightfully low key lunch on a sidewalk table at a West Village restaurant, beloved as a high-end hidey-hole, and perfectly exposed to the cameras of the papparazzi.

No surprise, then, that pictures of the date at St Ambroeus have surfaced on the in-house newsletter of celebrity canoodling, TMZ.

A frenzied scouring of Facebook, model agents books and casting books immediately got underway to identify Hemsworth’s companion, with internet sleuths now naming her as 22-year-old Australian model and actor Maddison Brown.