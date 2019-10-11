Liam Hemsworth Parades Maddison Brown, New Model Girlfriend, on NYC Date

So, let’s just imagine your mega famous pop star wife has left you, and—all in the space of a few weeks—started a high profile relationship with another woman, been photographed making out with her on a yacht in Italy, dumped her, taken up with a hot new beau and posted photos of herself brushing her teeth in his bare-chested, tattooed-embrace.

What to do?

Parading your hot new model girlfriend is one idea.

That seems to be the masterplan of Liam Hemsworth (hardly short of options himself as a hot young Hollywood hunk) who has finally struck back in the battle of perception against his ex, Miley Cyrus. He took a beautiful young blonde Australian model for a highly public, hand-holding walk through the streets of downtown New York followed by a delightfully low key lunch on a sidewalk table at a West Village restaurant, beloved as a high-end hidey-hole, and perfectly exposed to the cameras of the papparazzi.

No surprise, then, that pictures of the date at St Ambroeus have surfaced on the in-house newsletter of celebrity canoodling, TMZ.

A frenzied scouring of Facebook, model agents books and casting books immediately got underway to identify Hemsworth’s companion, with internet sleuths now naming her as 22-year-old Australian model and actor Maddison Brown.