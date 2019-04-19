Lil Dicky’s ‘Earth’ Unites Bieber, Grande, Snoop, Backstreet Boys to Save the Planet

With Justin Bieber singing lyrics like “Hi, I’m a baboon, I’m like a man just less advanced and my anus is huge,” Lil Dicky’s musical collaboration on his new single, “Earth,” is sure to be a hit.

TMZ first reported the new animation and single release scheduled to drop next week. It’s Bieber’s first major collaboration since teaming up with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo last year for “No Brainer.”

The “What Do You Mean” singer joined a huge lineup of stars for new animation, including Ariana Grande as a zebra, Halsey as a lion club, and Wiz Khalifa as a skunk. Snoop Dogg also features as a talking marijuana plant that sings: “I’m a marijuana plant, I can get you fucked up.”

The song and animation star more than 30 A-listers: Adam Levine voices a group of vultures and Ed Sheeran is a koala. Sia, Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, and the Backstreet Boys all feature, and Leonardo DiCaprio appears as an animated version of himself.

Lil Dicky, the 31-year-old comedian-rapper, told Time that he wanted to use his contacts to force people to think more about climate change and how to fight back against it. “Right now, I don’t think people care that much. If everyone decided to care just a little bit—if everyone cared enough to not use straws at all—that’s going to have an impact,” he said.

“Somehow, life has led us to this 12-year-window where it’s on the people who are on earth right now to insist that everything finally gets actually taken seriously. What an opportunity.”

He added: “I wanted to minimally get people to even consider caring.”