Lily Kwong's 12 Fashion Week Essentials

Lily Kwong is the face of Ferragamo's new online trunk show. From work out classes to skincare, fantasy fiction to muffins, see the essentials she can't live without.

Lily Kwong

1 Moleskin notebook to keep me organized

2 Adventures on the horizon

3 Eddie Borgo cuffs in honor of the Olympics

4 JRR Tolkien books to brush up on

5 FITisT classes a week to keep the beach body dream alive in Fall

6 Songs on the St. Lucia EP

7 Coffees with Soy milk a week

8 is the day of the Spring/ Sumer 2013 Altuzarra show

9 Pencil skirts in my closet

10 New products to revitalize my skin

11 iPad apps that I can't live without

12 A Baker's Dozen