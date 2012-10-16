Lincoln: 'Professional Politician'
Though we have a romanticized view of Abraham Lincoln today, the truth is that he was a master politician who knew how to play to the American people. Sidney Blumenthal, author of Newsweek's cover story, discusses the 16th President's vast political acumen.
