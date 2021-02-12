Lincoln Project Co-Founder Steve Schmidt to Step Down

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt is preparing to step down from the anti-Trump media group, according to reports. He is said to have informed staffers late Friday, just a day after he was singled out in an open letter from former employees who accused the group of mishandling sexual harassment allegations and attacking those who tried to speak out.

The group has plunged into turmoil following reports that top leadership was aware of sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver as early as last summer, long before the allegations became public in January.

Following the reports by the Associated Press, New York magazine, and The New York Times, Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella and conservative commentator Tom Nichols, who served as an unpaid adviser, announced their exits from the group earlier Friday. CNBC also reports that several donors to the group are considering stopping all financial contributions pending the outcome of an outside investigation.

Weaver has been accused of sending unsolicited sexual messages to more than 20 men and trying to trade his connections for sex. He has since resigned from the group and acknowledged that he engaged in “inappropriate” behavior but he said he believed the interactions were consensual. (Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson is a Daily Beast columnist and podcast host.)

The latest controversy, however, centered on the top leadership’s handling of the allegations against Weaver. As questions arose Thursday about how much the group’s leadership knew about the allegations and when, the group announced that it had hired a “best-in-class outside professional” to review claims of Weaver’s abuse and Lincoln Project leaders’ handling of it. The group also said that any employee bound by a non-disclosure agreement to withhold information about Weaver could request a release from such a contract.

But just a few hours later, former employees alleged in an open letter, published by The New York Times, that they “do not feel safe” interacting directly with the group’s leadership—particularly because of Schmidt “attacking” and using a “public Twitter smear” against Jennifer Horn, another co-founder who stepped down last week over what she described as Weaver’s “grotesque and inappropriate behavior” and “longstanding deceptions.” After her comments, Horn was publicly accused by the group of angling for a $250,000 signing bonus.

On Thursday night, the group appeared to dive deeper into conflict with Horn. The Lincoln Project’s Twitter account posted a tweet that contained screenshots of a purported Twitter direct message conversation between Horn and Amanda Becker, a reporter for the political news site The 19th. The tweets were deleted after the group accused Becker of “preparing to publish a smear job” with Horn as a source.

The group said in a statement on Thursday that stories about it were “filled with inaccuracies and incorrect information” but conceded that there is “a central truth in all of them that must be reckoned with and that is John Weaver’s appalling conduct and the abuse he inflicted on people.”

“It is heartbreaking to read the accounts of his abuse. It disgusts us. It breaks out hearts. John’s conduct has enabled the enemies of American democracy to unfairly and misleadingly attack us and we will not back down. Our expertise is in running political campaigns, we recognize that we need outside experts to help us understand, resolve, and rectify this matter.”