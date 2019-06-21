Lindsay Lohan’s days of partying in Mykonos may be behind her, according to a Page Six report that her MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club has been cancelled and the eponymous beach club where the show was filmed appears to be closed.

The show, which premiered in January, focused on the drama between the young staff members of the club as they partied, hooked up, and tried to curry favor with their bosses, Lohan and her business partner Panos Spentzos. It was a seemingly perfect formula for reality TV—hot people in swimsuits crying and getting drunk against the glittering backdrop of the Aegean Sea, with Lohan as the Lisa Vanderpump-style overseer. The show’s stars did a surprisingly convincing job of pretending they were truly there to further their careers in the hospitality industry and not just to get an endorsement deal with a detox tea company, but scathing reviews and discouraging ratings sealed their fate.

That doesn’t explain why Lohan Beach House, once a popular tourist destination in Mykonos, seems to have been abandoned. The most recent TripAdvisor review for the club is from a month ago and reads “LOHAN BEACH HOUSE IS A PILE OF ROCKS” in all caps. The reviewer attached photos of the peeling paint of the logo and a completely deserted bar area. Page Six reported that the phone number listed online for the club is no longer working.

Lohan responded to the reports with a bizarre, since-deleted Instagram post. The photo of four unidentified children was captioned, “If you want a true story [Page Six] travel to #Istanbul and write something real for once . . . Children that need attention which I work with and none of you writers try and help. Families that loose [sic] limbs in Syria and you write crap stories about celebs.” Lohan also shared another photo, captured by the Daily Mail before it was deleted, of a hot tub with a caption explaining that the club is moving to another location. The owner of a Mykonos-based concierge service told People that the former child star simply decided to sell the property.

The deleted posts are not the only examples of recent erratic Instagram behavior masked as humanitarianism from Lohan. Last year, the 32-year-old actress confused her followers when she live-streamed her supposed attempt to rescue children she believed were being trafficked. She captured the whole strange encounter on video as she followed a family in Moscow. “Look what’s happening,” Lohan addressed her followers in her husky smoker’s voice, “They’re trafficking children.” She occasionally shifted into a peculiar forced accent, warning, “Don’t fuck with me.” The video was broadcast in real time and viewers commented to express their confusion. One viewer commented, “Are they being taken? Or is that there (sic) parents?” Another responded, “They obviously don’t want to go…are they their children?” The situation escalated when Lohan tried to reach for the children and was punched in the face by a woman, presumed to be their mother.

Instagram etiquette has always seemed to evade Lohan. Back in January, she snapped when a photo posted by the @LohanMykonosOfficial account (R.I.P.) did not meet her approval. The inoffensive photo shows a bikini-clad woman posing on a daybed in the sand. Lohan was triggered, however, commenting, “Take this down. It’s disgusting. Plus we don’t open TIL end of May. It’s stupid you would do this.” She then tagged her partner Panos, adding “I will shut down the account now if you don’t. Erase this random person at my beach.”

Unfortunately for LiLo, the Lohan Beach House never did make it to the end of May. Though she may not be making her comeback as a reality TV star or a hospitality mogul anytime soon, this won’t be the last we hear of Lindsay Lohan. Earlier this month, the star tweeted that she is “hard at work” on new music.