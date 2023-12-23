Lindsey Graham Declares War Over Chick-fil-A Proposal

On Friday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham took to X to declare literal “war” on a proposed New York bill that would force some Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays.

The fried chicken chain restaurant, which is famous for its conservative views, is closed on Sundays for religious reasons and also has been known to donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

“If this goes forward, I will be introducing legislation withholding federal funds from any city or state that requires @ChickfilA to stay open on Sunday,” Graham continued on X on Friday. “The founders of Chick-fil-A made a decision early on to close on Sunday, consistent with their faith. For any government to try to reverse this decision flies in the face of who we are as Americans. Chick-fil-A is a great company with thousands of locations serving the public with a quality product and taking care of their employees. New York is off base and their actions will not go unanswered.”

Graham followed up his online ire by “protesting” in front of an NYC Chick-fil-A later that afternoon. “I showed up to their Manhattan location today while visiting NYC to send a clear message: Hands off OUR Chick-Fil-A!” Graham tweeted, grinning widely.

Honestly, dude, good bit.