Linjer Brings a Doctor's Precision To Their New Bag

Have you ever walked into a leather goods store and just taken a deep breath? It smells like leather, obviously, but there's a rich, sweet scent of craftsmanship.

When you open the box to a Linjer bag, the same smell erupts. After consistently selling out their Tulip bag (one of the coolest bags I've ever seen, and one that I want to make part of my own collection), Linjer launched the Doctor's Bag, a dainty, slimmed-down version of a medical bag. It's big enough to hold a Kindle, your phone, your wallet, and probably some snacks for your travels. You can pre-order the $345 Italian leather bag right now (shipping on 10/3) and add a classic, iconic shape to your collection.

