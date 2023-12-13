LISTEN: Audio of Jonathan Majors Scolding Ex Months Before Alleged Assault

About six months before Jonathan Majors allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a chauffeured car in New York, the actor told Grace Jabbari she needed to support him like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama championed their husbands.

“I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things,” Majors said in a September 2022 recording played in court last week. “The woman that supports me, the one I support, needs to be a great woman…and make sacrifices.”

The audio is among several pieces of trial evidence just released in Manhattan criminal court during Majors’ ongoing misdemeanor case in connection with the alleged March 2023 attack.

Jabbari told jurors that the argument occurred after she came home with a friend after grabbing drinks. Prosecutors also used the fight as an example of how Majors allegedly “engaged in a cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse.”

Photos of Jabbari’s alleged injuries and body camera footage from the officers who found her inside her apartment the morning after the incident were also released on Wednesday. Majors has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges and his defense lawyers insist he was the true victim in the altercation.