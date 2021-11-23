Smelly and tedious, picking up cat poop is never fun. But Whisker’s nifty self-cleaning litter box — the Litter-Robot 3 Connect — has given over 700,000 pet parents the gift of never having to scoop up cat poop again.

After your cat uses the Litter-Robot 3 Connect, the box gets down to business. It separates the clumps from the clean litter, depositing the stinky nuggets into a carbon-filtered waste drawer that traps foul odors. When the bag in the drawer is full, the Litter-Robot 3 Connect alerts you with a notification light, or on the optional app. All you need to do is toss and replace it. You don’t need to buy a specific kind of litter either — any clumping litter works with the Litter-Robot 3 Connect.

Since there is always a clean bed of litter, the Litter-Robot 3 Connect is great if you have multiple cats. An always-clean box also means your cat’s paws will be cleaner and helps reduce tracked litter all around the house.

In terms of safety, the Litter-Robot 3 Connect’s Pinch Detect system keeps your precious cat out of harm's way. If your cat hops into the Litter-Robot 3 Connect during the middle of a cleaning cycle (don’t cats have the best/worst timing?), the unit pauses automatically.

Other helpful features include an automatic night light (great for elderly cats), adjustable cleaning cycle timers, and a sleep mode to prevent cleaning while you’re asleep. Additionally, you can download the AutoPets Connect App to remotely monitor litter box usage and waste drawer levels. But if you’re not down with the smart home revolution, the app is completely optional and isn’t required for the unit to function.

Out of the box, the Litter-Robot 3 Connect comes fully assembled with a power supply, instruction manual, one carbon filter, and three waste drawer liners. Cats can be picky, so if yours doesn’t love the Litter-Robot 3 Connect, you can return it within 90 days for a full purchase price refund (customer is responsible for return shipping costs). To sweeten the deal even more, an 18-month warranty keeps you protected from any unforeseen accidents and you get free shipping too.

Litter-Robot 3 Connect Available in two colors — beige and grey Buy at Litter-Robot $ 550 Free Shipping

A popular add-on is the accessory kit. It includes a ramp, fence, three extra carbon filters (replace monthly to reduce unpleasant odors), and 100 waste drawer liners. The ramp provides easier access to the Litter-Robot 3 Connect for elderly and smaller cats, while the fence easily snaps on the unit, contains any kicked-up litter, and prevents half-in/half-out messes.

LR 3 Accessory Kit Buy at Litter-Robot $ 130 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.