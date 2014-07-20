Live Updates on the Battle Over MH17, July 20

Four days after the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board, the world's outrage continues to grow. Children in the area watched bodies falling from the sky. Pro-Russian rebels in control of the area reportedly have looted victims' bodies of credit cards and other valuables before putting almost 200 corpses on a train to be transported to an unknown town. And many are wondering how best to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's involvement with the rebels.

