Liz Cheney Blames Turkey’s Invasion of Syria on Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry

During a Fox & Friends appearance on Monday morning, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) suggested that Turkey’s invasion of Syria and attack on America’s Kurdish allies was tied to Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming congresswoman and co-host Brian Kilmeade, both of whom have been critical of Trump’s decision to pull back American troops and abandon the Kurds ahead of Turkey’s invasion, expressed their concerns that ISIS could return to the area and the United States’ reputation among its allies will suffer.

Cheney, meanwhile, took the opportunity to lay blame at House Democrats’ feet for pursuing impeachment against Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

“I’m very concerned about it, Brian,” she said. “I think that what we’re seeing happen is going to have ramifications not just in the Middle East but around the world. If our adversaries begin to seek weakness, if our adversaries begin to think we won’t defend our allies, that we won’t defend our interests, that’s provocative.”

Cheney continued: “But I also want to say that the impeachment proceedings that are going on and what the Democrats are doing themselves to try to weaken this president is part of this.”

After Kilmeade agreed with Cheney, the Republican lawmaker added that it “was not an accident that the Turks chose this moment to roll across the border.”

“And I think the Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage that they’re doing with the impeachment proceedings,” she concluded.

One of the most hawkish members of Congress, the House Republican Conference chairwoman has attempted to straddle a fine line when it comes to criticizing the president’s foreign policy while simultaneously kissing up to Trump. Just last month, Cheney found herself in a “butt-kissing” spat with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), with the two of them fighting over Trump’s attention.