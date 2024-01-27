Liz Cheney Produces Elise Stefanik’s Damning Jan. 6 Receipts

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has now deleted a statement condemning Jan. 6 rioters.

Following Liz Cheney’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter) calling out Stefanik’s flip-flopping on the issue, the statement has since vanished from Stefanik’s official website.

“I’m told that, in response to my prior tweet, @EliseStefanik deleted her 1/6/21 statement,” Cheney shared, “that those who stormed the Capitol ‘must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’”

Cheney added the hashtag “#nomorecrackpots” to her post as well.

Stefanik, who took over Cheney’s position as House Republican Conference chair after the riots, has recently called the DOJ probe into those involved “baseless witch hunt investigations.” Stefanik has also called those convicted and jailed for their actions “hostages.”

On Tuesday, Cheney shared the link to Stefanik’s original statement.

“I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction that occurred today at the United States Capitol,” Stefanik’s post reads. “Americans have a constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. The perpetrators of this un-American violence and destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cheney called this “a rare moment of honesty.” She went on to add, “One day [Stefanik] will have to explain how and why she morphed into a total crackpot. History, and our children, deserve to know.”

In a statement to Newsweek, Stefanik’s senior advisor Alex DeGrasse blasted Cheney.

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Liz Cheney is spending her Saturday morning having a mental breakdown looking at archives of years old press releases,” DeGrasse said. “Liz is lashing out as usual because she hates that the American people sent her packing and she will never hold any elected office again.”

DeGrasse added that Stefanik’s official website includes “press releases and news for the current Congress. Press releases and media from the previous Congresses are available on multiple official social media channels.”