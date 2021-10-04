Lizzo Called Chris Brown Her ‘Favorite Person’—and Fans Aren’t Happy

Lizzo has been facing some backlash online—and this time, thankfully, it’s not gross comments about her appearance.

Now, some fans are upset that she’s shown public support for Chris Brown.

A video circulated on social media over the weekend showing Lizzo approaching Brown for a picture backstage during the Millennium tour Saturday. Decked out in a Burberry outfit, Lizzo tells Brown that he’s her “favorite person in the whole fucking world.”

Social-media users were not too happy about Lizzo’s devotion to the embattled R&B singer.

Brown has found himself in legal hot water over the years, and faced multiple accusations of violence against women. Earlier this year, a woman accused the singer of assaulting her at his home, which led to a police investigation in June. In 2018, another woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted and imprisoned at Brown’s home by people within his entourage. And, of course, the singer was sentenced to five years probation after he notoriously assaulted Rihanna in 2009.

Many music fans aren’t forgiving him—and now they’re confused as to why Lizzo is still gushing about him.

“All the people in the world and Chris Brown is your favorite?” one Twitter user posted.

“Lizzo, we were rooting for you,” another said.

One fan understood admiring “his artistry.” “But saying he is your favorite PERSON is hella weird,” she wrote.

“When business may be involved, it seems many lose their memory quickly,” another user tweeted. “Yall still believe famous ppl are really the way they show up on camera?”

Most social media users seemed to be confused as to why the “Rumors” singer would fangirl over Brown. But there were some who still argued on her behalf.

“Y’all mad at Lizzo for calling Chris Brown her favorite person,” someone tweeted. “I’m just convinced y’all live to be mad!”