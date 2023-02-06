Fashion

Lizzo, Cardi B, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift Rock the Grammys Red Carpet

WELL DRESSED

Celebrities at the 2023 Grammys served up dramatic looks—from stunning glamor to edgy cool.

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Lizzo appeared as a red, flowery orb—and so the Grammys red carpet began as it meant to go on, with Harry Styles in a sparkly jumpsuit, Cardi B in hooded dramatic mode, and Doja Cat in slinky black vinyl. And then Shania Twain made us all think of moo-cows.

Lizzo in custom Dolce Gabbana, silk corset, Swarovski crystals, silk roses.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Harry Styles in sparkly Egonlab jumpsuit

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Cardi B

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Taylor Swift in custom Roberto Cavalli

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Shania Twain in the dairy cow chic of Harris Reed

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mary J. Blige

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Blac Chyna

Amy Sussman/Getty

Kacey Musgraves

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace black vinyl, with a train.

Allen J. Schaben/Getty

Bebe Rexha in Moschino

Allen J. Schaben/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini in Prabal Gurung

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Questlove in Zegna

Lester Cohen/Getty

Brandi Carlile in Versace

Michael Buckner/Getty

Viola Davis in Naeem Khan

Leon Bennett/Getty

Pharrell Williams in Ernest W. Baker

Amy Sussman/Getty

Coco Jones in Zuhair Murad

CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Jack Harlow

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Mick Fleetwood

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Anitta in Atelier Versace

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Heidi Klum

Lester Cohen/Getty

Julia Michaels in Azzi & Osta

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Saint Jhn

Amy Sussman/Getty

Amber Rose

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Camila Cabello in PatBo

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Future

Lester Cohen/Getty

Paris Hilton

DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Buckner/Getty

Bonnie Raitt

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty

Steve Lacy

Amy Sussman/Getty