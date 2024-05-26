Lizzo Weighs in on Being Parodied in Obesity-Themed ‘South Park’ Episode

Lizzo took to TikTok over the weekend to share her reaction to a recent South Park episode that parodied her body-positive message by using her music as an alternative to the trendy weight-loss drug, Ozempic.

The “Good as Hell” singer shared her thoughts on the episode in real time, watching the episode while filming a selfie-style “duet” video while pausing the program frequently to weigh in on the comedy cartoon’s writing.

“Guys, my worst fear has been actualized,” she began her video Saturday. “I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared.”

The South Park episode, titled “The End of Obesity,” features character Sharon Marsh going to the doctor for Ozempic—but instead being prescribed Lizzo’s music due to her paltry insurance coverage and the fact that she did not have Type II Diabetes.

“Rich people get Ozempic and poor people get body positivity,” another character, Eric Cartman, says in the episode.

Marsh, however, later raves about the “treatment,” saying that she “controlled all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo.”

But despite the message’s biting parody message, the musician seemed to endorse the episode wholeheartedly.

“That’s crazy,” she said after learning the premise of the episode. “I just feel like, ‘Damn, I’m really that bitch.’

“I really showed the world how to love yourself, and not give a fuck, to a point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”