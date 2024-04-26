Local TV Cameras Capture Passerby’s Fight With California Mayor’s Security Detail

A passerby interrupted a local television interview Tuesday with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan to start a fight with one of Mahan’s security personnel, leading to an arrest for felony battery on a police officer, among other charges, local media reported.

During an interview with KRON, which captured video of the altercation, Mahan was speaking on camera when a man, who police have identified as 35-year-old Wesley Pollard, approached the security detail from behind Mahan and began swearing.

After Pollard got into frame beside Mahan, the mayor told him, “Sorry, we’re doing an interview, sir.” Pollard soon spoke to Mahan’s security guard, who is an officer of the San Jose Police Department. “I’m talking on the phone. You got a problem?”

Pollard also appeared to tell him, “You should mind your f-cking business.”

“I will f–cking smack you,” he said moments later as things got physical, mostly out of frame.

Pollard soon threw a punch that appeared to strike the officer, who spent the night at a local hospital with head and neck pain, according to KRON.

Pollard swung at the officer several more times, and was eventually handcuffed after two other men intervened to help.

The mayor, who was unharmed, released a statement afterwards thanking his security detail.

“Mayor Matt Mahan is deeply grateful to his security detail and the entire San Jose Police Department. The actions of the Officer tonight were heroic and a testament to the deescalation training that makes our officers effective, compassionate and stewards of community trust. His thoughts are with the Officer and he hopes for a speedy recovery,” he said.

“The Mayor understands how privileged he is to have an armed officer protecting him at all times, and is resolved in his commitment to create a safer city for everyone,” Mahan added. “That means hiring more police officers and addressing the root causes of crime, including by intervening earlier and more effectively in cycles of addiction, mental illness and violence.”

Pollard had a warrant out of Georgia for resisting arrest with violence, KRON reported Wednesday. His bail is set at $26,000, and his court date is scheduled for Friday.