Lockdown or Not, It’s Summer, and Celebrities Are Stripping For Selfies

Say what you will about celebrities being the worst during quarantine, but I’ve missed them. Or rather, I’ve missed their abs. I yearn for the past when the sight of Kylie Jenner in a vintage bikini counted as news, or when tabloids and fan accounts breathlessly chronicled a fleshy Instagram live the way the rest of us now wait for Andrew Cuomo’s daily presser.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the most dire ones, many stars toned down their selfie output. (Brave.) But now, as some lockdowns lift, temperatures rise, and the general resignation that this is our lives now has set in, things look a little different.

Kim Kardashian is back at the gym, documenting her “workout” in a leopard print string bikini. Emily Ratajkowski passes the time selfieing alongside her massive German shepherd in tiny black bottoms. The popular bathing suit line Solid & Stripes still tags influencers wearing the brand on their porches or rooftops with the caption, “THE BACKYARD SUMMER!”