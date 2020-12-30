Loeffler’s Latest Attack on Warnock Is Unprincipled Sleaze

Republican Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is as vile as they come in the world of today’s politics.

For starters, multi-millionaire Loeffler received a confidential briefing as a senator about the coming COVID pandemic in January and from there dumped millions of dollars in stocks before the stock market crashed in February. While Loeffler denies she directed the sales of the stocks, local media fact-checkers “cannot verify if Loeffler, or someone she directed, dumped stocks using inside information.”

She “adamantly” opposes the Black Lives Matter movement, which simply wants to ensure the lives of Black Americans are valued the same as white, calling it “fascist” and “Marxist.” When pressed by her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, about criminal justice reform, she claimed that she opposed racism but weeks later was pictured posing next to a well-known former Ku Klux Klan leader.