London Court Rules Julian Assange Should Be Extradited to the U.S.

A London court has ruled that Julian Assange can be extradited to face espionage charges—and a potentially lengthy prison sentence—in the U.S.

The ruling was based on an appeal by the U.S. government against a British court’s previous refusal to extradite Assange. After assurances from Washington that the WikiLeaks founder would be treated fairly pre and post trial, the court ruled that he should be flown to the U.S. The judge said the case will now be sent to Westminster Magistrates to process. The U.K. Home Secretary will have the final say on whether to extradite him.

Assange’s fiancée Stella Moris said the High Court decision was a “grave miscarriage of justice.”

It is unclear when he might be transferred to the U.S., or if there are other legal loopholes his legal team could try to avoid being extradited.

The 50-year-old Australian has been languishing in a British prison after years going into exile in the Ecuador embassy in London. He has been in custody since 2019 when he left the embassy after they revoked his citizenship.

Assange faces 18 charges relating to WikiLeaks 2010 release of half a million classified US government documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He faces 175 years in prison if convicted in the US.

In January, a London judge blocked his extradition which the US appealed.