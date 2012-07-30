London Olympics’ Must-See Moments

Thursday, August 9U.S. Women's Soccer Wins Gold

Call it the ultimate redemption. After Japan defeated the U.S. in the world cup, the U.S. women won 2-1 to take home the gold medal. And, that wasn't the only thing worth celebrating: the match broke the Olympic women's soccer attendance record with 83,000 people watching in Wembley Stadium. The medal is the third consecutive gold for the U.S. in women's soccer. Watch the team receive their precious hardware.

Sunday, August 5 Usain Bolt: Still the World's Fastest Runner Don't blink or you might miss a new Olympic record. Jamaica's Usain Bolt won the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint on Sunday, clocking in at an extraordinary 9.63 seconds. Bolt holds the world record in the event, but wasn't a sure bet at the London games—just five weeks ago, fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake defeated him at the Olympic trials. The two will face off again in Tuesday's 200-meter sprint, where Bolt holds another world record of 19.19 seconds.

Wednesday, August 1 Badminton's Bad Sportsmanship

Isn’t the point of competition to at least try and win? Apparently not for four badminton teams who were expelled Wednesday following an investigation by the Badminton World Federation into accusations the players were losing on purpose. Watch this clip of China's match against South Korea where the players played so poorly it's no wonder their sceme was discovered.

Tuesday, July 31Michael Phelps Makes History...Again

He may have had a rocky start at the London Games, but Michael Phelps proved he's still No. 1 when he shattered the record for most Olympic medals ever won on Tuesday. The swimmer took home the gold in the 4x200 freestyle relay, earning him his 19th trip to the medal podium. Watch as he takes his triumphant place as the the most decorated Olympian in history.

Monday, July 30Swimming’s Stunning New Star Move over, Ryan Lochte—there's a new underdog in town. Meet Missy Franklin, swimming’s latest sensation, whose last-minute surge sent her gliding to gold. Oh, and did we mention she's only 17? Watch her steal the show in the 100-meter backstroke Monday.

Sunday, July 29 Jordyn Wieber's Heartbreaking Loss Last year's all-around world gymnastics champion and darling of this year’s games, Jordyn Wieber, got her first taste of Olympic injustice on Sunday when she failed to qualify for the gymnastics finals. The 17-year-old American finished fourth in the qualification round—which means 21 girls who scored lower than her on Sunday will be competing Thursday for the gold. Critics are outraged, but rules are rules: only two American gymnasts are allowed in the finals, and unfortunately, Wieber didn’t make the cut. After the competition, cameras caught Wieber’s heartbreak as her teammate Aly Raisman was interviewed about her surprising qualification.

Saturday, July 28 Ryan Lochte's TriumphOne of the biggest races of the Olympics saw a bittersweet ending on Saturday, as American swim star Ryan Lochte claimed gold in the 400-meter individual swimming medley, leaving icon Michael Phelps without any medal at all. As early as the first turn, it was a head-to-head matchup between the two American teammates. By the third turn, however, Lochte was well ahead, leaving Phelps in his wake. Watch Lochte clinch the medal in his last lap.

Friday, July 27 The Newest Bond Girl's Royal EntranceIs there anything Queen Elizabeth can’t do? A stunt double for Her Majesty casually parachuted into the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday, gracefully descending alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig from a helicopter. The queen wasn’t the only British icon in Danny Boyle’s extravaganza. The opening ceremony featured Mr. Bean, David Beckham, and Kenneth Branagh, to name a few. Let the games begin!