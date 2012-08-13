0

London Olympics: The Movie (Photos)

Now that the games have ended, who will play the other star athletes of the XXX Olympiad? See our picks.

Missy Franklin (Amy Adams)

Getty Images (2)

Gabby Douglas (Quvenzhané Wallis)

Getty Images (2)

Ryan Lochte (Matthew McConaughey)

Getty Images (2)

Lolo Jones (Rashida Jones)

Stacie McChesney / NBC; Getty Images

Hope Solo (Jennifer Carpenter)

Getty Images (2)

Nathan Adrian (Joseph Gordon-Levitt)

Getty Images (2)

Kayla Harrison (Megan Hilty)

Getty Images (2)

Michael Phelps (Andrew Garfield)

Getty Images (2)

Usain Bolt (Michael Kenneth Williams)

Getty Images (2)

Jenn Suhr (Mary Lynn Rajskub)

AP Photo; Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius (Guy Pearce)

Getty Images (2)

Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings (Debra Messing and Laura Dern)

Getty Images

McKayla Maroney (Victoria Beckham)

Getty Images for USOC ; Getty Images

Ashton Eaton (Wilmer Valderrama)

Getty Images ; AFP / Getty Images

Alex Morgan (Allison Williams)

Getty Images; NBC

Coach Mike Krzyzewski (Christopher Meloni)

Getty Images (2)

Rick Raisman, father of gymnast Aly Raisman (Patrick Fischler)

Getty Images (2)

London 2012 Artistic Director Danny Boyle (Morrissey)

Getty Images (2)

London Mayor Boris Johnson (Philip Seymour Hoffman)

Getty Images (2)