Longtime NRA Boss Wayne LaPierre Resigns Ahead of Corruption Trial

National Rife Association CEO Wayne LaPierre, who led the powerful gun lobby organization for over three decades and oversaw its rapid decline in recent years, announced his resignation Friday ahead of a civil corruption trial.

Despite the looming civil case in New York, LaPierre cited health reasons for his exit. Andrew Arulanandam is set to become interim CEO when the longtime boss’ resignation takes effect at the end of the month.

“With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA,” LaPierre said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. “I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom.”